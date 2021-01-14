CORBIN — Downtown Corbin will host the city’s first ever pub crawl later this month as the Signature Spirit Shuffle is set to take place on Saturday, January 30.
“The pub crawl is essentially an organized event where people who don’t even know each other come together, they have a drink,” explained Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel during Tuesday’s Tourism Commission meeting.
“It’s just a fun way to experience the flavor of downtown,” she added.
Back in the fall, Kriebel worked with six downtown restaurants that serve alcohol in setting up the Signature Spirit Shuffle. Each participating restaurant was tasked with creating a signature drink that includes Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace Bourbon for the event.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon has jumped on board and now endorse the city of Corbin and the event. Kriebel has also procured the sponsorship of another Kentucky drink-maker for the event, Ale-8-One.
“Ale-8 is going to provide swag. They’re going to do product placement at the two restaurants that are using Ale-8 as a mixer and provide product to those restaurants,” Kriebel said, adding that Ale-8 representatives would be on scene during event and leading the pub-crawl.
The crawl will meet at Si Señor the night of the event at 7 p.m. where participants can purchase an “El Secreto de Corbin” which is a southern Kentucky sangria made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon and includes notes of crisp apple and peach.
From there, the group will travel to Shep’s Place which is serving a drink called “Trace Me Home.” The restaurant says the drink is a twist on a classic cocktail that combines Buffalo Trace bourbon, Stoli vanilla, and peach schnapps that features notes of citrus with muddled orange, a dash of grenadine, a splash of Ale-8-One and a smidge of simple syrup.
After Shep’s Place the crawl will shuffle over to Austin City Saloon which is offering a 1.5 ounce shot of the signature bourbon called "Shoot the Buffalo."
The crawl will then travel across the street to the Wrigley which is serving a drink called “Ale-8-Fizz.” The drink will feature both the featured bourbon and ginger soda with Whitley County apple butter garnished with local apples.
The crawl’s penultimate stop is at the Depot on Main which will serve the “The Corbin L&N,” which is Buffalo Trace bourbon, pineapple juice, peach schnapps, and a splash of grenadine.
The last stop of the crawl is the Caboose Sports Tavern serving the “Redhound Limeade.” This drink includes the signature bourbon, strawberries, a hint of lime, simple syrup, and is topped with a splash of ginger beer.
Those wishing to participate can also purchase a $20 event pack which includes an event T-shirt, a punch card for the grand prize entry, a signature drink menu, an event wristband, and items from Ale-8-One and Buffalo Trace.
Kriebel said that once participants purchase a drink from two participating restaurants and have their punch card punched, they will be entered into a drawing for the event’s grand prize.
The grand prize is a free night’s stay at Cumberland Falls State Park, two zip lining passes at Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort, two passes to the Great Escape escape room, two tickets to Tri-County Cineplex, a $20 Gift Certificate for Alley Stuff, a deluxe camping chair, a deluxe mixer basket from Ale-8-One, swag from Buffalo Trace, and a Corbin tourism gift basket that includes swag, T-shirts and other prizes.
To pre-order an event T-shirt and purchase an event pack, call the tourism office at 606-528-8860, or message them on Facebook.
Purchasing an event pack isn’t necessary to participate in the event, as Kriebel said everyone is welcome to join the crawl.
