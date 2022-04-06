CORBIN—A coffee shop in downtown Corbin has changed ownership and with that comes rebranding.
Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse, formerly known as You and Me Coffee and Tea, will be serving up the same coffee the community has come to know but with some menu changes. The coffee shop has also undergone some renovations and will be offering expanded hours.
DJ Allen, owner of Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse, said that the coffee shop has always been sentimental to him and his wife, Hannah.
“My wife and I actually met here and pretty much all of my best friends, we’ve met in this coffee shop, so it’s been a sentimental place for us going back to even the first year that I lived in Kentucky,” said Allen, who moved to Corbin a decade ago.
In 2018, Allen was a minority stake owner of You and Me Coffee and Tea but said it wasn’t until recently that it became economically viable for he and his wife to take over ownership of the shop, though the couple had been in talks with the previous owners, Barry and Leanne Mays, for quite some time.
Over the last week, the coffee shop has been undergoing some renovations, including fully renovating the kitchen and a new bar to invite guests to take a seat and watch their food and drinks being prepared.
“We wanted to restore that relationship between the customer and the kitchen and just the quality of the product,” Allen said.
With renovations still taking place and a full food menu yet to be released, Allen said Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse is still a few weeks out from their full launch but hopes to offer customers with a taste of what’s to come.
The coffee shop will be brewing up the same coffee, Counter Culture Coffee, as was offered before the rebranding with many of the same drink items on the menu. Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse will also be offering breakfast and lunch items on their menu, with hopes of eventually offering a full brunch on the weekends.
“We’re rolling out some new food and we’re hoping to do everything we do here in-house,” Allen said.
As for the new name and logo, Allen said “Folktale” and the image of the goat is a reference to the origin story of coffee.
“Who knows if it’s true but this nomadic herder was supposedly out one night with his herd of goats and he called for them to come down the mountain and they didn’t come, so he decided ‘well, I’m going to see what’s up,’” Allen said. “He went up the mountain and found them consuming coffee cherries which I assume no one had seen and he didn’t know if they’d make it through the night, so he waited through the night and they were erratic and ‘dancing around’ and they were fine the next day, so he consumed it and that’s the folktale of coffee.”
Without a drive-thru, Allen said they have to brand Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse as a destination spot and hopes to be able to differentiate themselves from other coffee shops by offering a unique product in a cozy atmosphere.
“We’re trying to offer up a product that’s exceptional in both its ingredients and its execution,” he said. “There are places here that do that, no doubt, and we just want to offer that too. We want this to be place where people feel comfortable whether they are working, studying, meeting friends, on dates, whatever it may be.”
Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse is located at 300 South Main Street in downtown Corbin and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
