CORBIN - The little blue garage that once sat on the corner of downtown Corbin’s Main Street and Gordon Street was torn down Wednesday morning.
Before the building ever adorned its famous blue hue, Yvonne Alsip and her family owned the garage. Alsip said the building had been in her family since around 1986, when her late husband, James Alsip, purchased the old 76 service station from the Black family and turned it into the Alsip’s family business, A-1 Car Care.
“He opened it basically to do car detailing and oil changes and stuff like that,” Alsip explained. “Then it just kind of grew from there."
“He owned two businesses,” Alsip said on her husband. “He owned A-1 Carpet Cleaning and then he opened A-1 Car Care. He was very well known. If you mentioned James Alsip’s name, all the older people now, they knew James.”
Alsip said her husband also did a lot of trading and would have older-modeled cars, motorcycles, mopeds and other various vehicles featured in front of his shop. Alsip said James ran a very successful business out of the garage for nearly 25 years before falling ill and having to stop. It wasn’t long, however, before a family friend had reached out to Alsip needing a space for his business.
“Tommy Watson, Watson Waterproofing, he was a family friend,” Alsip said. “He basically grew up around there. He just kind of needed a brick and mortar type of a place,” she added, also noting Watson was the one responsible for the building’s color.
“He painted it blue,” she said. “I guess because he works with water,” she added with a laugh.
Alsip said Watson eventually moved on from the garage and that her oldest daughter, Jaimee Evermore, had a new idea for the place. In 2018, Evermore and a small group started renovations on the building, transforming her father’s old business into a karaoke space where guests of all ages could gather and have fun.
In its day the Garage Karaoke, as it was rechristened, would see the garage full of friends and family belting out classics and modern hits. Evermore was able to host live events at the garage, feature arcade games and grew a faithful group of patrons who would visit and perform frequently.
“It was successful until the fire,” Evermore said referencing 2020’s blaze that dealt a heavy blow to the Garage Karaoke’s future. Evermore said someone was inside the garage cleaning when the accidental fire broke out.
The Corbin Fire Department responded to the fire, managing to get it under control before determining the fire had been started unintentionally. Evermore said the heaviest of damage was dealt to the garage’s roof and that its electrical wiring had been shot. To make matters worse, the fire occurred while the garage and other entertainment venues were shut down by Governor Andy Beshear in response to the pandemic.
“It didn’t have any money coming in and the whole world was in a panic,” Evermore said remembering back. “So we had to sacrifice some things. We didn’t have insurance at that time.”
Without insurance, the cost to repair the damages caused by the fire were just too much for Evermore, Alsip and their family to pay. That’s not say they didn’t try, as Evermore says the group received donations from friends and family in an effort to reopen the Garage Karaoke.
“I grew up there as a little kid barefoot and filthy,” Evermore said thinking back to her time as a kid at her father’s garage. She recalls Gover Floral Company being located in a nearby alley and picking through its discarded flowers to create homemade bouquets back at the shop. She can also remember being a child and her father riding her up in the garage’s lift where she would sit for hours reading.
Evermore said it was around October/November when she and her mother decided to sell the garage. She said they reached out to a realtor who posted a sneak peak of the property on a Friday. By the following Monday, Evermore said the realtor had received around seven offers. The building was sold to a subsidiary of Queens Domain, LLC in December. New owners have said they plan to turn the property into a parking lot.
Evermore said she had been looking at other rental properties in the area with the idea of bringing the Garage Karaoke back to life.
“We’ve got a couple of plans in our pocket, but we’re not sure what we’re going to do yet,” she said.
When news that the building was to be torn down was shared, some took to social media to express their thoughts on the garage. And while some shared fond memories of the place, others took the opportunity to revel in its demolishment.
“I moved here to Kentucky many, many, many years ago. I love it here,” Alsip said. “But what I was really surprised with was all the hate that people would say, all the mean things,” she said referencing comments posted on social media.
“But when the one newspaper put in an uncomplimentary heading, people really defended it,” Evermore added.
“This was a family business,” said Alsip. “A successful business.”
