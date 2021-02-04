Doug Cupp named S3DA National Coach of the Year

LONDON — AimTakers Archery recently celebrated one of their own as Coach Doug Cupp was named one of the 2021 S3DA National Coaches of the Year.
Cupp has been a part of AimTakers since its inception three years ago but Cupp's passion and love for the sport began over four decades ago, as he has been involved with archery in some capacity for 41 years now.
His daughter, Candace Metcalf, followed in his footsteps and began shooting in archery tournaments as a young girl and then once his grandchildren came along, they also got involved in the sport.
"I used to shoot a lot of tournaments in the 80s and early 90s," Cupp said. "Then, Candace, my daughter who runs AimTakers, she started it and then asked me to get on board and I was all for it."
Cupp said his grandchildren began shooting archery with NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) and then wanted to get involved in S3DA (Scholastic 3D Archery), and so AimTakers was born.
Cupp, who coaches the elementary age archers and archers as young as four years old, said his favorite part of coaching is seeing a child hit their very first bullseye.
"When you take a kid that doesn't have any confidence int themselves and then you coach them and you talk to them, then they hit that first bullseye--the sparkle in their eye gives you a great feeling," he said. "It's all about the kids and that's why I do it."
Many of the archers on the team refer to Cupp as "Papaw," something that Cupp believes is really special.
"I can't get any better title than that," he said. "I want to be like their papaw, I want to treat them like they are something. That's the best thing you can give them the confidence and the ability to know that they can do anything they want to do if they work at it.
"I love the sport, I've always loved archery and just being able to help them grow and be confident in themselves, that's my reward," he added.
Cupp said that being awarded with National Coach of the Year is something he takes get pride in.
"To me, that's the highest honor you can get in this field," he said. "To be selected as that, to be awarded that honor, it's just outstanding. To know that I've made that impression on people for them to pick me, to award me that honor, I'm thankful for that."
Cupp hopes that he has taught his archers some important life lessons even beyond archery.
"To be courteous and have good sportsmanship--that's what we have in our club," he said. "Our kids, they're so involved with each other, there is no fussing or fighting or arguing, they are all helping each other and that's what we try to teach them--to be teammates and be the best that they can be and help each other.
"They have left an impression on me that will last me a lifetime and I hope I have on them."
