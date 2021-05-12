The Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed their newest member, Donevon Storm - Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. Storms’ office is located at 1456 W. Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin and is open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured several guests, a cookout, and giveaways. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

