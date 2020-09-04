LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Donevon Storm has been appointed as the new agency manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance at the Laurel County Farm Bureau – South Laurel office. Storm’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.
Storm previously served as the Agency Manager in the Whitley County Farm Bureau – Williamsburg office.
In his new position, Storm will be calling on the residents of Laurel County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will also manage the daily operations of the staff at the Laurel County Farm Bureau – South Laurel office located at 1456 W Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Corbin, KY 40702, and can be reached by phone at (606) 528-2030.
Storm joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth's 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Laurel County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.
To learn more about the Laurel County – South Laurel office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/laurel/south-laurel/.
