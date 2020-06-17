Don Rose's top priority would be helping local businesses

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 86TH DISTRICT — “I was born and raised right here in Knox County. I have been here my whole life,” said Don Rose, a Republican candidate in the state representative race in the 86th District.
Rose has worked for the state highway department for over 20 years. During that time, Rose said that he got to know Jim Stewart, the current representative for the 86th District. Stewart is not running for reelection and now Rose will face three other Republican candidates in the June 23 primary election.
Rose said that he is qualified for the office because he believes all levels of government need to work together and he believes that he is someone who can work with all levels.
Rose said that he has witnessed small business struggle first hand because his wife works at one of the small businesses.
“I worry about the economic impact this virus is going to have on us for years down the road,” said Rose. “We need to look at ways to help our businesses to keep our people working. We would like to bring some [new businesses] in, but I would also like to save the ones we have got.”
He said his top priority would be helping businesses if he was elected, but he also wants his constituents to know that he is opposed to abortion.
He said he would protect the Second Amendment.
“I mean, I know that our federal government and state governments that are constantly after it [right to bear arms], wanting to change it or completely take it away if they could,” said Rose.
“I love Knox County and all the people of this district. The 86th District takes you all the way up into Laurel County and I just think we should get our fair share,” said Rose.
