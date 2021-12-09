Domestic violence advocate for Williamsburg Police Department recognized 

FRANKFORT — Angelika Lewis-Bowling (Weaver), a domestic violence victims advocate for the Williamsburg Police Department, was honored this week by the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) at the 2021 Conference for Ending Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, as the recipient of the Sherry Currens Award for Advocacy in Excellence.
The award is given annually in honor of KCADV’s first executive director who served in this capacity from 1987 until 2019. Currens was an instrumental and history-making leader in the fight to make Kentucky’s justice and human service systems more responsive to the needs of domestic violence survivors, impacting countless women, children, and families.
“KCADV is proud to give this award to someone who embodies strong selfless advocacy. Angelika has been giving back to the community for many years and will no doubt continue her work into the future on behalf of survivors of domestic violence,” says Angela Yannelli, CEO of KCADV.
Lewis-Bowling is an advocate, grant writer, community organizer, women’s empowerment coach, blogger, speaker, photographer, and storyteller. In 1996, she became the first prosecutor-based advocate in Whitley County serving victims of domestic violence in District Court. In 1999, Lewis-Bowling joined the Williamsburg Police Department, where she has served victims of violence and abuse since 1999.
In addition to Lewis-Bowling’s decades of service and dedication to the empowerment of women in Southeastern Kentucky, she is also an active leader and participant of many ongoing community projects.
“She is almost magical in her ability to motivate others to step outside of their comfort zone to participate in events or projects that demonstrate solidarity,” says Shana Goggins, a former advocate of Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services (formerly Family Life Abuse Center), who nominated Lewis-Bowling for this year’s award.
In her acceptance speech, Lewis-Bowling praised Currens’ trailblazing leadership and legacy while celebrating the ongoing work of fellow advocates throughout the state.
“Working in trauma, we are asked to be problem solvers, crisis negotiators, taxi drivers, shoulders to lean on, hospital warriors or court room liaisons,” says Lewis-Bowling. “Sometimes we are asked to be all those things in the course of a day."
“This work is not easy,” Lewis-Bowling continued. “Some days it can take more than it gives. Those are the days we must remember the bigger mission that we all partake in to ensure that for the next generation, intimate partner violence will not be a normal occurrence in their reality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.