CORBIN -- Local healthcare professionals are worried that a trend taking place in other parts of the country could soon start happening here at home.
Dr. Prem Subramaniyam, MD, an Interventional Cardiologist at Baptist Health Corbin, says areas hit hardest by COVID-19, like New York, have also seen a drop in patients suffering from symptoms of heart attacks.
"At our facility we have noticed that the number of patients who we do procedures for major heart attacks has gone down for sure," said Dr. Subramaniyam.
Dr. Subramaniyam told the Times-Tribune that hospitals in New York have reported a 30% decrease in patients suffering from symptoms of a ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI). Dr. Subramaniyam says a STEMI is a serious heart attack in which major arteries in the heart are blocked.
Dr. Subramaniyam and other healthcare professionals are worried that patients suffering heart attack symptoms won't seek medical help because of the pandemic.
"It's been reported in major cities where they were hit very hard with the pandemic that most of the patients are probably scared to come to the hospital," he explained. "They've also reported seeing an increase in incidents of patients dying from a cardiac arrest, which happens after a major heart attack."
Dr. Subramaniyam explains that time is critical when a patient is suffering from a heart attack.
"Because time is of the essence in saving the amount of heart muscles from getting injured from not getting the oxygen, so the earlier we open artery, the better the outcomes are for those patients," he explained.
According to Dr. Subramaniyam, when a patient suffering heart attack symptoms calls for EMS services, EMS personnel perform an EKG as soon as possible. Dr. Subramaniyam says those results can be sent to his phone. If results from the EKG show signs of a heart attack, Dr. Subramaniyam says he can have a team prepared to receive the patient as soon as they make it into the emergency room.
"We usually take the patient right away from the emergency room to the procedure room, and to a procedure called a heart cath, and try to open an artery which is blocked," he said. "We usually try to achieve this within 60 minutes of the time they get the EKG done."
Because timing plays such a critical role, Dr. Subramaniyam is urging those who think they may be suffering a heart attack to seek medical help.
"I think is important for us to create an awareness that we have taken all of the necessary safety precautions here at the hospital," Dr. Subramaniyam said, explaining that Baptist Health Corbin began taking precautions before receiving its first coronavirus patient.
"We have multiple screening places at the front of the entry as they come into the ER," he continued. "If they have any symptoms concerning COVID-19, then they will be taken to a separate ER place. We have a separate ER unit for them."
Dr. Subramaniyam says that if a patient were to come into the emergency room with other symptoms, then that person would be completely distanced from any patients experiencing flu-like symptoms.
"I don't think there is an increased risk of getting exposed to COVID here at the hospital," he said. "It's probably more riskier for them not coming to the hospital, not getting immediate care if they're having symptoms rather than ending up having a bad outcome from that."
Another issue facing healthcare professionals in cardiology are the symptoms heart attack sufferers experience, says Dr. Subramaniyam.
While typical signs of a heart attack include discomfort in one's chest, arms, back, neck, shoulder or jaw, those suffering from a heart attack may also experience chest pain and difficulty breathing, which are similar symptoms of the coronavirus.
"It's really hard for the patient to know what's causing their chest pain or difficulty breathing, if it's like from pneumonia or a lung problem or if it's due to a heart problem," noted Dr. Subramaniyam. "That's why it's important for them to seek medical attention, so that they can properly diagnosed and treated one way or the other."
Dr. Subramaniyam says it doesn't matter when a person is suffering from symptoms, they should seek medical attention immediately.
"We are on call 24/7," he said. "So, even after hours, the hospital has our direct number if somebody comes in. If they don't want to come to the ER, but if they want to talk to a heart doctor, they can still reach us. They just have to call the hospital."
