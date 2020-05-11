FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky counties can now apply for $4,000 in waste tire recycling and removal grants from money that is available through the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) Waste Tire Trust Fund.
“Eligible expenses under this grant are the actual costs that the county incurs during the grant period for recycling or disposal of waste tires,” said Gary Logsdon, manager of DWM’s Recycling and Local Assistance Branch. “Other expenses, such as labor and equipment costs, are not eligible.”
In accessing these grants, counties are urged to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative that guides the smart, safe and gradual reopening of the state’s economy. The initiative sets out public health benchmarks for reopening Kentucky’s economy. These benchmarks closely follow the White House’s Guidelines for Reopening America.
Waste tire grant applications must be submitted no later than June 7, 2020. The grant period is July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Costs incurred by a county beginning July 1, 2020 for recycling or disposal of waste tires are eligible. Counties must submit receipts for those costs with their closeout report form by July 15, 2021. These grants do not require a match. Any unused funds must be returned to the Cabinet by July 31, 2021.
The grant packets will be sent by email to all county judge-executives and solid waste coordinators. For more information, contact Grant White at 502-782-6385 or grant.white@ky.gov.
