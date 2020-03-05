FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is accepting grant proposals for projects that promote the use of recycled Kentucky waste tires.
The Cabinet has up to $500,000 in grant funding for landscaping mulch projects, walking trails, poured-in-place playgrounds, sidewalks or other surfaces, horse trailer or stall mats, tree wells or other products utilizing recycled Kentucky tires.
Projects that are not eligible for grants include athletic field or loose crumb rubber playground applications, tire-derived aggregate, tire-derived fuel, rubber-modified asphalt or civil engineering projects.
“These grants encourage many innovative uses of recycled rubber, especially applications where it may provide better performance at a lower cost than other types of materials,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Goodman. “These grants also grow tire recycling markets across the state, which encourages proper management of waste tires.”
Grant funding comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly to receive fees collected from new tire sales. The applicant will provide match funding equal to at least 25 percent of the project cost.
Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on April 1, 2020, at the Division of Waste Management’s central office in Frankfort. The application and any supporting documentation must be submitted in order for the application to be considered. Applications can be emailed or mailed to Lisa Evans, Division of Waste Management, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY 40601.
For more information, call Lisa Evans at 502-782-6355 or e-mail at lisa.evans@ky.gov. Additional information and the grant application are online at the division’s website.
