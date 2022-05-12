Disney, Pietrowski honored as May Difference Makers by Corbin BOE

CORBIN — During Corbin Independent School District's Board of Education meeting Tuesday, two teachers were recognized as Difference Makers for their efforts in helping make sure children who struggled to learn during the pandemic were not left behind in the 2021-2022 school year.
Angela Disney, who is the Reading Interventionist, and Wendy Pietrowski, the Math Interventionist, were recognized for their efforts with the students as May Difference Makers at Corbin Primary School. The two played key roles in a new instructional system the district implemented.
“Just to watch a student has already developed a negative attitude toward school and be like, ‘I can do this,’ and then, ‘do I get to come to your class today? I want to come to your class today’—that negativity is gone. They are starting to develop successful behaviors,” Pietrowski explained.
Chief Academic Officer Ashley Hill said, “We heard nationwide about the learning loss that has come with the pandemic and students are coming to us with needs like never before. There are gaps in learning, gaps in social and emotional needs, and so we knew this year that we really had to focus our efforts and our attention on the lowest level students.”
When Hill said lower-level students, she meant the youngest grades. Youngest grades were hit the hardest because they were missing out on foundational skills that are difficult to learn in an online environment.
“Try doing kindergarten remotely,” Hill said, “it’s not easy. We knew we really had to focus this year to help support those grades to help them get up to grade level.”
Hill went on to mention RTI—Response to Intervention—which is now an outdated teaching verbiage. RTI came out with No Child Left Behind in 2003. And it only focused on math and reading deficits—that was all. Students have needs beyond the academic level, including social, emotional, and behavioral needs. She went on to explain a new, updated system called MTSS, or Multi-Tiered System of Supports, which incorporates those other three aspects for kids as well as reading and math.
In a multi-tiered prevention model, Hill explained that there is an ideal triangle and percentage rate that the school system would like to have kids at. In Tier 1, “primary prevention” is a universal system for all students and staff. Those are the kids who are prepared and ready to move forward. The ideal percentage there would be 80%. In Tier 2, with a percentage of 15%, those are the kids who would need a little extra help. In Tier 3, that percentage would be 5%, and those are the kids who need extra-extra help, Hill explained. Her goal was for all teachers to be on the same page so that learning gaps would not grow further and kids could catch up with their peers. In a model presented from 2019, kids in grades K-5 had the math percentages of 56%, 33%, and 9%. In reading, they were at 58%, 30%, and 12%.
In order to combat this in the previous year, Hill explained that they worked to identify and convene a group of district/school leaders to serve on the District MTSS team. They went through initial training in July 2021 and began meeting monthly in September 2021. They also hired one reading and one math interventionist at CPS through ESSER Funds, Disney and Pietrowski.
Their efforts to get students up to speed proved to be a successful method of teaching. Math percentages for K-5 Math percentages have moved into 73%, 20%, and 7%. For reading in '21-'22, percentages have moved into 64%, 27%, and 9% from that original 80%, 15%, and 5% model. It’s not perfect, but it’s showing a 17% gain in math and a 6% gain in reading.
Hill went on to explain that they have been sharing what they learned with the new MTSS learning system. They were recognized by the Kentucky Department of Education as a leading district in MTSS. SESC has asked the district to attend monthly regional MTSS meetings to share resources and expertise. Two other districts, Pulaski County Schools and Estill County Public Schools have also visited Corbin Primary School and Corbin Elementary School to check out their tier 1 instruction and interventions, with more visits planned from these districts on Monday.
Hill also went on to add that they received a $248,000 Read to Achieve grant through KDE to further expand interventions and provide teachers with extensive, job-embedded professional learning opportunities. They also plan to focus on their grade-level and gifted learners in grades K-5 so that they can receive appropriate extension and enrichment opportunities.
In honoring Disney and Pietrowski for their efforts this year, Hill said, “These ladies were ready to right in jump into anything that was asked," adding, “Without them, we would not be able to have the impact that we have. Kids that have maybe behavior issues in a regular education setting come in there and it really is a place for them to come and they feel successful. It has just been tremendous and we are just so fortunate to have them.”
