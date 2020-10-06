As the finishing touches of the latest disc golf course in the area are being completed in Barbourville’s Thompson RV Park, the popularity of the sport continues to grow evident by the number of disc golf courses in the Tri-County doubling in just over a year, with each city now having its own course. This weekend the area will host two tournaments as well.
Similar to the original game of golf, disc golf sees players tasked with moving an object, in this case a disc, towards a target. Whereas in golf, the player attempts to sink a ball into a hole in the ground, in disc golf, the player attempts to throw their disc into an often-times metal-like basket accompanied with chains meant for catching the disc.
Courses are either nine or 18 holes just like golf, and scores in competition are based on strokes just like its older contemporary.
Jordan Infield is an avid disc golfer who has had a hand in helping bring the sport to the area. He has either designed or helped expand each of the four disc golf courses found throughout the area.
He helped original course designer HB Clark add nine more holes to Corbin’s Miller Park about a year and a half ago. He designed the course found at Williamsburg’s Briar Creek Park, the aforementioned course in Barbourville, and designed the course at London’s Whitley Branch Veterans Park, which will host its first Professional Disc Golf Association’s (PDGA) tournament, The Throw Down at the Branch, on Oct. 10.
Infield said on the tournament, that when he first began talking to Whitley Branch Veterans Park Director Matthew Williams, one of the first caveats he had in mind was that the course needed to be designed for tournaments.
“Basically the course has been in, I guess, close to a year now,” said Infield. “That was kind of our goal and hope that after about a year of the course being known by locals and out on the map, that we’d run a tournament there. So I talked with Matthew about it, then I got to talk to city council and get it approved there, pretty much the rest is history because of all the approval that we got all across the board.”
When asked which course was his favorite, Infield responded, “I would say honestly Whitley Branch is my favorite in this area specifically because it’s the only true 18 hole course kind of in the local area around me.”
When competing in the sport, Infield is in the PDGA’s Advanced Amateur division. He currently has plans to participate in this year’s Throw Down at the Branch and the 12th annual Corbin Open at Miller Park being held the day after on Oct. 11. Both competitions are PDGA sanctioned.
“It’s a little bit different because disc golf is one of, if not the fastest growing sports in the world right now,” Infield said on how tournaments operate in the world of disc golf. “Anyone has the ability to sign up because there’s three separate amateur divisions that you can choose to signup for. You just go online, pay a fee to register for the event, and you just choose what division you’re apart of and you get to play. Based on your play, you get a certain PDGA rating for how well you play."
Infield said the fact that nearly anyone at any age can play the sport is one of the reasons why he has fallen in love with disc golf.
“I’ve played with so many different people of all different ages because it’s just a very low-impact sport that you can play for a long time as well,” he explained, also saying the creative possibilities of getting one’s disc from the tee to the pin is another reason why he loves the sport.
“I’m also a musician, so I love anything that’s creative,” he added. “What’s unique with disc golf over golf is that there are multiple ways you can get to the pin. In golf you kind of have a few standard options. In disc golf there’s an endless amount of options. Honestly, the other thing I love about it is, it’s free to play at 90 percent of the courses in the United States.”
Infield says that he believes the sport is growing faster more this year than it has any year prior and attributes it to a few different factors.
“One, there’s more courses than we’ve ever had,” he said. “It attracts people that live more in the town to play. Having the 18-hole course I think has been a big attraction because a lot of people have loved that.”
Another factor Infield believes has contributed to the growth of the sport is COVID-19 and the pandemic.
“Truthfully, COVID has probably benefited the growth of disc golf, even though it’s destroyed so many other things in 2020, and it’s not been fun in a lot of other ways,” Infield said. “I think people that were getting stir-crazy in the house, disc golf is a great thing you can do outside and socially distance so we’ve just had pretty much an explosion of growth in our local area because of those combined things.”
Ironically enough, Infield said that when he was first invited to play a round of disc golf with some friends, he didn’t think he would have a good time and that he thought disc golf was a joke of a sport. Therefore, he says that he encourages anyone at least a little bit interested in the sport to give it a try.
“First, give it a chance,” he said when asked for advice he’d give new players. “Second, buy no more than three discs to start. You can just type in ‘disc golf’ online and type in ‘starter pack’ and it should lead you to buy three discs. And three discs are pretty much less than 30 bucks, it’s cheap. I think those are my main two.”
For those picking up the sport locally, Infield suggests starting with the course at Briar Creek in Williamsburg.
“It’s a really beginner friendly course,” he said. “London is a little bit more for more skilled players. I mean, it can still be a lot of fun for beginner players because that park is just so nice. And Miller [Park] is a great in between kind of course,” he continued. “But if I were to take a beginner out, I would take them to Briar Creek Park in Williamsburg because it’s just very beginner friendly, and helps people see that they can succeed at the sport.”
