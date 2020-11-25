KNOX COUNTY - During the Knox County Fiscal Court’s monthly meeting Wednesday, Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons informed the court that the Knox County Detention Center had seen one staff member and two nurses test positive for COVID-19.
Hammons, who was quarantined recently herself, said the staff member tested positive on Nov. 12. She noted that the detention center currently had nine or 10 people quarantined for safety precautions, as they had contact with those who tested positive. Hammons said no inmates have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday’s meeting.
Afterward, the court approved a motion hiring Danna Wade, Lonnie Mills, Sheletta Miller and Christina Blaylock as part-time staff members at the detention center, as well as John Johnson as a full-time staff member.
The court approved two motions in conjunction with the City of Barbourville. The first was to extend the current inter-local agreement with the city on the continued use of Knox County’s 911 emergency services through Dec. 31, 2021. The other was the continuation of the occupational tax agreement between the county and city, which will renew on Jan. 1, 2021.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said both agreements were annual agreements and that no changes had been made.
The court also approved a motion acknowledging a road salt agreement between the court and the Kentucky Department of Highways for the potential purchase 100 tons of salt at $105.50 per ton. The court would also pay a loading and handling fee of $1.42 per ton, and a one-time administrative fee of $97.15.
“We do this in 100 ton increments,” explained Mitchell. “The last couple of years we’ve not had to exercise this. Hopefully we do not have to exercise it again this year,” he added, noting that if Knox County were to use all 100 tons of salt, it could purchase more.
The court passed a motion approving the surplus of equipment at the Knox County Road Department. Judge Mitchell listed the following items as surplus: a CASE 18-inch backhoe bucket, a CASE 24-inch backhoe bucket, a hydraulic excavator thumb for a Caterpillar excavator, a 2001 Ford F-750 dump-truck, a Dandy dump trailer, and quick-attach loading forks for a CASE backhoe.
“This is all equipment that’s sitting around and not being used,” he said. “We just need to get it out of the way.”
In other fiscal court business:
- The court approved changing the date of the its December meeting from December 23 to December 16 due to the holidays.
- Prayer on the Square will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the Knox County District Courtroom.
- Judge Mitchell encouraged Knox County drivers to be more cautious while traveling roadways, as hunting season is upon us and deer are more likely to be active.
- The court approved the Knox County attorney’s October delinquent tax report in the amount of $50,891.05.
- The court approved a motion accepting the poll vote to pay the Knox County election officers who worked the November 3 election.
