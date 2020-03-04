TRI-COUNTY — State and local officials are talking forest fires, burn bans and the dos and don’ts surrounding the spring fire hazard season that’s upon us.
The state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet sent a press release on Friday reminding citizens of the restrictions and local ordinances when it comes to burning. Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season has begun, and forestry personnel hope it will spark a renewed sense of vigilance among Kentucky residents.
Kentucky law designates Feb. 15 through April 30 as spring forest fire hazard season. During this time, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Chad Jackson, battalion chief with Corbin Fire Department and assistant chief with West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, said he hasn’t received any calls regarding the ban as of yet.
Calls of this nature typically vary, said Jackson, with more coming in during the fall season. Departments usually get one or two in the spring where individuals are burning and it gets out of control.
Firefighters spend a great deal of time just trying to educate people when they can and can’t burn.
“When in doubt, call your local fire department and ask,” said Jackson. “We don’t care a bit to answer any questions that someone might have.”
In the Corbin city limits, a permit has to be issued before residents are allowed to burn. Firefighters come out and inspect piles of garbage to make sure all items inside are permitted for burning. The permit is $5 and is good for 60 days, according to Jackson.
State officials warn community members not to be misled by the recent wet weather.
“Even with the heavy precipitation this winter, dead grass, leaves and twigs can dry out quickly and act as fuel for fire,” said James Wright, director of the Division of Forestry. “It is very important that people do not develop a false confidence during wet conditions.”
Burning is permitted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., as winds and humidity are generally lower. However, no one should burn unless the air is calm and there is adequate moisture in the air to prevent the spread of fire. It is always illegal to start a fire any time of the year on or near timberland without taking all reasonable precautions to prevent it from spreading.
Jackson said people often call and give the department a heads up when they are going to be burning. He said this is always a good idea as well.
After 6 p.m. for example someone can have a bon fire, however Jackson said someone needs to stay with the fire and someone also needs to extinguish it as well.
“One of the leading causes of forest fires in Kentucky is fire accidentally escaping when people burn trash or unwanted material,” Wright said. He added that it is illegal to burn garbage or any other materials except natural plant matter. All fires should be attended at all times.
An easy way to remember this, according to Jackson, is if the items are manmade they can't be burned but it they're natural it's safe for burning.
State officials encourage citizens to check with local fire departments and county officials before conducting any outdoor burning. Also check the state air quality and state waste management regulations before conducting any outdoor burning. The Division for Air Quality has many outdoor burning restrictions and should be contacted at 1-888-BURN-LAW.
Learn more about wildland fire hazard seasons, outdoor burning laws, and how to report arson at http://bit.ly/2WPecRR.
