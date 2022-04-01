Depot Street Market returns Saturday

CORBIN — Get ready for the return of the Depot Street Market.
The Depot Street Market, formerly known as the Corbin City Yard Sale, will be making its first appearance of the year in downtown Corbin this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year, downtown Corbin made the decision to revamp the City Yard Sale with a new name and some rebranding in hopes of encouraging more people to come visit and shop from local vendors.
A wide variety of vendors are expected to be at this Saturday’s market. Aside from the typical yard sale items, community members can expect to see things like antiques, vintage items, jams and jellies from some local farmer’s, and art from local artists.
“It’s a variety of yard sale items, as well as antiques, shabby chic—just a variety of good deals,” Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said.
Set up for vendors during the market is free and spots will be on a first come, first serve basis. Set up will begin as early as 5 a.m. the day of the event, as Depot Street will be closed to traffic. Vendors must set up on either side of Depot Street against the sidewalks and are responsible for their own tables, as well as setup and takedown of their booths.
The Depot Street Market will also allow vendors to sell directly out of their trunks or truck beds. Those vendors must set up in the parking lot at the corner of 1st Street and Depot Street and that area will be called “Trunk Yard.”
The Depot Street Market will take place on Depot Street between Gordon Hill and 4th Street and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first market will be this Saturday and then it will run on the first Saturday of every month through October. Future dates of the market include May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3 and October 1 all from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
Monhollen hopes the Depot Street Market will encourage patrons to spend a little more time in downtown and visit some of the other local shops and restaurants that Corbin has to offer.
