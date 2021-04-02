CORBIN — Get ready to shop till you drop.
The Depot Street Market, formerly known as the Corbin City Yard Sale, will be making its first appearance of the year in downtown Corbin this Saturday.
“We have taken the City Yard Sale and basically revamped it,” Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said in a previous interview. “The Depot Street Market is actually the City Yard Sale with a new name and there’s going to be some other changes that will happen too.”
The rebranding of the event also means lots of new merchants too and Kriebel expects a wide variety of vendors to be at this Saturday’s market. Aside from the typical yard sale items, Kriebel said community members can expect to see things like antiques, vintage items, jams and jellies from some of our local farmer’s, art from some local artists.
“Although we have expanded the market to include various types of vendors, we still want it to be a yard sale,” Kriebel said. “Even though we’ll have other types of vendors there, people like the yard sale.”
Set up for vendors during the market is free and is on a first come, first serve basis. Set up will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the event, as Depot Street will be closed to traffic. Vendors must set up on either side of Depot Street against the sidewalks and are responsible for their own tables, as well as setup and takedown of their booths.
The Depot Street Market will also allow vendors to sell directly out of their trunks or truck beds. Those vendors must set up in the parking lot at the corner of 1st Street and Depot Street and that area will be called “Trunk Yard.”
Vendors may check in at the registration table located at the corner of 4th Street and Depot Street.
The Depot Street Market will take place on Depot Street between Gordon Hill and 4th Street and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first market will be this Saturday and then it will run on the first Saturday of every month through October. The event will be held rain or shine.
All local, state and CDC guidelines will be followed during the event. Vendors and patrons are encouraged to wear masks and to follow social distancing guidelines. Vendors are also asked to provide patrons with hand sanitizer at their booths and to wipe down merchandise between customers.
Kriebel hopes the revamping of the annual yard sale will give it a new life and also encourage patrons to spend some time in downtown and visit some of the other local shops and restaurants that Corbin has to offer.
