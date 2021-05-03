The second Depot Street Market was hosted in downtown Corbin Saturday. The beautiful weather welcomed many vendors and shoppers to Depot Street. The Depot Street Market is a revamp of the City Yard Sale and it takes place the first Saturday of the month from spring to fall. | Photos by Erin Cox
