Defense attorney argues evidence from brother of victim should be suppressed

WHITLEY COUNTY - Another evidentiary hearing in the case of a Corbin man accused of killing three individuals, one of whom was pregnant, was held in Whitley County Circuit Court Thursday. Both sides came together before Judge Dan Ballou to hear arguments on the defenses' motion to suppress a witness's identification of the suspect.
Part of defense attorney Andrea Kendall's argument was based on the fact that although witness, Jason Collins, was in the Ellison Street residence at the time of murder, he did not see the suspect or the events that occurred.
Kendall's client, Paul Brock, 40, is accused of killing Collin's grandmother, Mary Jackson, 74, and his pregnant sister, Tiffany Byers, 33, in February 2018 at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin. The body of Byers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was located in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road the two days later. Brock currently faces three counts of murder, one count of fetal homicide in the first degree, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
On Thursday, Collins testified that Brock had visited his home nearly everyday for two to three months leading up to the day of the incident. Collins said he was asleep in his bedroom and woke up at the time of the murder. His room didn't have a door, which enabled him to hear Brock ask Byers if she had any pills. Collins said he then heard a gun shot, his sister say, "Paul, you shot me," and the male's voice reply, "I'm going to kill you."
Collins said he escaped through his bedroom window and ran to a neighbor's house approximately 100-150 yards away. While running, Collins said he heard an additional gunshot followed by another one after arriving at the nearby house. Although his neighbor wasn't home, Collins said he stayed at the house until he saw a truck, which he recognized as Brock's, leave his home. He then returned, retrieved his cellphone, and called the police.
On Thursday, Kendall played a four-minute video recorded by Corbin Police Detective Coy Wilson during his interview with Collins on Feb. 17, 2018. In the video, Wilson uses a computer system that depicts photos of everyone arrested by CPD. To narrow down his search, Wilson entered the name Paul into it, as Collins said he didn't know the last name of the Paul who used to visit his house. Collins is not in frame of the video recording while he looks through the different photos, but can be heard audibly asking Wilson to stop and zoom in on photos that turned out to be pictures of Brock.
In the video, Collins says he isn't 100 percent sure that it was the same Paul, but that the photo "looked like him." Collins was asked about his uncertainty during Thursday's hearing, and said that he understood the magnitude of the situation and that under those same circumstances, most people would hesitate in making sure they had the right person.
After learning Brock's last name, Wilson then pulled up Brock's Facebook profile and asked if he was the same person Collins remembers visiting his home. Collins said he didn't believe it was the same Paul he knew, and that the pictures of Brock from CPD's system looked more like him. Although it was not in the video recording played in court Thursday, Collins also provided both a physical description of the suspect and the truck he drove.
After his arrest, a picture of Brock was taken and texted to Collins, who confirmed that he was the same person who had visited his home and whose voice he recognized on the day his sister and grandmother were killed.
On Thursday, Kendall argued that texting the single photo of Brock to Collins for identification purposes was an unduly, or unfair, suggestive procedure. She said that, along with Collins' not laying eyes on the suspect during the murder, his uncertainty in identifying photographs, and the inaccurate physical descriptions he gave of Brock are reasons why his identification of Brock should be suppressed during the jury trial.
Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling rebutted Kendall's claims saying that suppression of evidence requires misconduct by governmental action. Bowling argued that it was Collins who identified the picture of Brock which led to to investigators' interest in him. Before Collins chose the photo of Brock, Bowling says CPD didn't know Brock's last name or who he was, and as a result, couldn't have created an unduly suggestive procedure.
Bowling said that Collins getting the physical description of Brock wrong was irrelevant. Bowling said the most important thing was the fact Collins chose his picture while be interviewed by Wilson, and added that Collins had multiple opportunities to pick someone else's picture. He argued that the defense was asking the court to ignore everything leading up to police texting the picture of Brock to Collins, such as his description of Brock's truck leaving the scene of the crime.
In the end, Judge Dan Ballou ordered each side to submit proposed orders by June 24, in which a decision on the defense's motion would be made. Brock is due back in court July 19 for an additional evidentiary hearing. His jury trial is scheduled for September.
