Defense argues for removal of death sentence for Brock

WHITLEY COUNTY - The case of a Corbin man accused of killing three people, one of whom was pregnant, entered its fourth year on the Whitley County Circuit Court docket Monday as defense attorneys filed more motions on behalf of their client.
Attorneys for Paul Brock, 41, filed several motions aiming to have either his March 1 trial date rescheduled or the death penalty excluded as a sentencing option, should he be found guilty at trial.
Lawyers for Brock cite a possible brain injury stemming from a 2014 car wreck as evidence for the motions. In an amended motion to declare the death penalty excessive and unconstitutional, lawyers say Brock is “substantially impaired by Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and a trauma-related disorder,” and argue that the death penalty is unconstitutionally excessive for someone limited by Brock’s “disabling combination of serious mental illnesses.”
In the motion, lawyers layout how Brock had been involved in a severe car accident on June 17, 2014, in which he was “traveling at a high-risk speed and struck a stone wall.” They explain that Brock began both medical and behavioral treatment for his depression and anxiety and that he was hospitalized twice for “suicidality” in the two years following the accident. They say it is important to understand the cumulative impact of Brock’s condition and thus requested the court continue the case. They also say they aren’t attempting to use his medical history as an insanity defense.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling argued the defense should have filed the motion when it first learned of Brock’s medical history, not less than a month before he is scheduled to stand trial. Bowling said there wasn’t any new evidence in support of the defense’s motions. He also argued against the defense’s arguments that a jury could misinterpret Brock’s mental health issues as disinterest during the case, asking that if you can’t trust a jury, why even have a trial?
Defense lawyers also argued that the death penalty was excessive, citing a previously accepted and reneged plea deal between Brock and the Commonwealth which took place as both sides were in the beginning stages of selecting a jury for trial last fall. It was later discovered that Brock had mistakenly been charged with a persistent felony offender sentencing enhancement contained in the agreement.
“As a result, the prosecution reneged on the plea agreement and gave Mr. Brock only two choices: agree to a new indictment which included new charges and enter into a new plea agreement including those charges, or face the death penalty at trial without any further opportunity to negotiate, full stop,” reads the motion filed on Brock’s behalf.
Bowling took exception to the defense’s insinuation of prosecutorial vindictiveness presented in the defense’s motions. He admitted to the persistent felony offender mistake but said that he was not seeking the death penalty in a vindictive way and that he had never been accused of some of the accusations presented against him in the various motions.
Judge Dan Ballou told both sides he was not going to continue Brock’s trial to a later date. He also said he didn’t believe he had the authority to rule out any possible sentencing based on what had been presented. Ballou also rejected the defense’s motion to have jurors sign a contract before the trial stating they would refuse to look up any additional information on Brock, his case, or its history and that if they did, they would be found guilty of jury misconduct. Ballou said jurors were already reminded that they were to refrain from looking into the case on their own and felt a signed contract was “too much.”
Brock was indicted in 2018 after being developed as the main suspect in the deaths of Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers’ husband Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at an Ellison Street residence in February 2018, while Byers’ body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.