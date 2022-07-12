WILLIAMSBURG — An Indiana man accused of being involved in the September 2017 deaths of a Williamsburg woman, her husband and her son will remain in custody following a bond hearing last Thursday in Whitley Circuit Court.
Darnel Chivers, 42, of Indianapolis, is representing himself and sought a bond since he has been held without one for three years. The hearing was a continuation from one that began on June 23.
Chivers’ indictment charges him with three counts of murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the September 2017 deaths of Emogene Gardner Bittner, 36; Christopher Bittner, 24; and Robert Kennedy III, 16, at their Deep Branch Road residence. All three died from strangulation, according to autopsies performed by the state medical examiner.
For more than a year, little information concerning the case was released until Chivers was arrested along with Anthony Hester, 37, of Indianapolis, and Jeremy Hatfield, 38, of Terra Haute, in December 2018.
Thursday’s hearing began with Chivers’ cross examination of lead investigator Wayne Bird, Chief of the Williamsburg Police Department, but much of the questioning involved Chivers’ allegation that the grand jury proceeding as well as other items of discovery have been altered — despite no evidence presented to support that claim and with multiple objections from Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling.
When admonished by Whitley Circuit Judge Paul Winchester to keep questions relevant to the matter of bond, Chivers argued that his questions were “relevant to the strength of the case.”
“We’re not here for a trial today…,” Judge Winchester responded. "We’re here on the issue of your bond. So far we haven’t gotten anywhere close to that.”
Chivers’ line of questioning, however, continued as he called the witnesses he had subpoenaed — including Kathy Faulkner, his former girlfriend and the mother of Emogene Bittner, who discovered the bodies.
Chivers also called Faulkner’s aunt Phronia Jones and her husband Willie, whom Faulkner had called to the home after her discovery.
Judge Winchester ultimately cut the hearing short after Chivers called Department of Public Advocacy investigator Joshua Powell in regard to a photograph the defendant intended to use for his claim of misconduct. However, Bowling was able to successfully object in regard to its relevance toward the bond issue.
The judge found that none of Chivers’ arguments were relevant to the question of whether a bond should be established — ruling that Chivers should remain in custody without bond.
However, the more than two-hour hearing wasn’t over as Judge Winchester agreed to hear Chivers’ second motion to dismiss the indictment outright. Bowling offered no objection — assuring the judge that he was prepared to argue that motion as well.
In addition to maintaining his claims that discovery in the case had been altered, Chivers argued that he had been denied his right to a speedy trial over the last three years. Bowling countered that it was Chivers himself who was delaying the process.
Judge Winchester again denied the defendant’s motion, and strongly urged him to consider allowing an attorney to represent him in light of the severity of the charges as well as the complexity of the case.
Chivers is next scheduled for a status hearing in Whitley Circuit Court on August 15.
