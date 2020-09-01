CORBIN — Members of the Corbin City Council, Corbin Tourism Board, and former Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney met on Main Street in downtown Corbin Friday evening to dedicate the city’s new splash pad to Geeta Patel.
“This has been a long time coming, for sure,” said current Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “I think about the generations of children that are going to play on this space that was owned by the Patel family and just the joy that they’re going to have here in memory of beautiful Geeta will last forever.”
Razmus thanked Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, and the Corbin Tourism Board for their work in bringing a splash pad to downtown Corbin.
“First and foremost, the Patel family, Ish and his family, their donation to the city of Corbin has allowed this beautiful splash pad to be here,” she said thanking all those who helped. “The city commission, they were the ones who were willing to put this in the budget and make this dream of tourism and the Patel family a reality,” she later added.
Kriebel then spoke and thanked Water Odyssey for designing the splash pad, Brandstetter Carroll for the architectural design, and JAVE Construction for the all of the construction work that took place.
“It takes great vision, courage, and dedication to grow the city and do things that increase the quality of life for the citizens and guests to our community,” she said. “It took a lot of different players in the ballgame to make this happen, to make this a reality.”
“I didn’t personally know Geeta, but in my heart, I know that she was a wonderful woman who loved her community, who loved children, and wanted to see great things for the city,” noted Kriebel.
Kriebel said the splash pad would be opened once it passes state inspection.
“We’re hoping probably by the middle of next week,” Kriebel explained on Friday. “Staff are already hired, everybody’s ready to rock and roll.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.