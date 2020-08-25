A dedication ceremony for the Geeta Patel Splash Pad is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in downtown Corbin on Main Street. An unveiling of a memorial plaque for the beloved Patel will take place as well as a ribbon cutting. City and tourism officials are planning for an early September opening date as the facility is complete. The public is welcome to attend Friday’s dedication. | Photos by Angela Turner

