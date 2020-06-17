David Hart believes his business and political experience make him a good fit

STATE REPRESENTATIVE 86TH DISTRICT — “Outside of politics, I am a businessman of 20+ years. I run two motorcycle dealerships, and when I am not inside one of my motorcycle dealerships, you will find me either on the farm or in the woods hunting. I love to play with my little 3-year-old and he likes to go with me everywhere I go,” said David Hart, a Republican candidate for the 86th District state representative race.
Hart has served as a Corbin City Commissioner for two consecutive terms. He said it was because of that experience that he has decided now is the right time for him to make his run for state representative.
Hart will be opposed by three other Republican candidates in the June 23 primary election.
“State rep has always kind of been a dream of mine to do,” said Hart. “With Jim Stewart retiring, you know with some experience under my belt now in politics at the city, the next step up for me is to go into the state level. Timing is the issue right now, so I felt like this was the right time and that is why I am getting into it.”
Hart said three qualifications that he has that make him the best candidate for the office are his business experience, his political experience and his determination and drive.
“With 20+ years of running two stores, I get to see the day to day operations with budgeting, employees, payroll — I understand how all that works,” said Hart. “I have four years of city government in now, so I have a good understanding about how the government itself works.”
“I am a go getter. I love to work, I love to serve the people. I am selfless. I put the job above me. I am going out there to represent the district the best I can,” said Hart.
Some of the planks of his platform are economic development, solving budget issues and building better infrastructure.
One way to build the economy, Hart says, is to stop competing with surrounding areas for jobs and start working together.
“The 86th District encompasses everywhere from Barbourville to Corbin to London, all three cities are in it, so instead of competing against each other for jobs, I am kind of throwing out the idea of creating a regional industrial authority type situation where we broaden the horizon and spread it out from Pulaski County to Bell County and get everybody in between working together to try to pull jobs into the area,” said Hart.
Hart said the next legislator will face severe budget issues.
“They are already projecting at least a $457,000,000 shortfall for the next fiscal year for the state of Kentucky,” said Hart. “You are going to have to have someone with experience in there that can make sure the 86th District doesn’t get cut like every other district does. They are going to have to stand up and fight for the people to keep our fair share.”
Hart said the infrastructure is part of economic development.
“That [infrastructure] all ties back into the economic development,” said Hart. “Your infrastructure is your key. They want to see good roads, good school systems, good hospital, good healthcare — all that works together. There are still some roads in Knox County that are still gravel; they don’t even have pavement on them yet. There are still some paved roads that are in disrepair and need fixed, so I want to be the guy who fights to get as much road funding as we can for this area so that we can get our roads and infrastructure back up to par.”
Hart said infrastructure will be his number one priority if he gets elected.
