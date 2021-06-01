Despite the rain, members of the Keavy DAV and Troop 0572 of the Boy Scouts of London met at Keavy's Locust Grove Cemetery Friday afternoon to place American flags on the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day. The flags were placed in preparation of a ceremony held at the cemetery Sunday honoring the more than 400 veterans who rest at Locust Grove. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

