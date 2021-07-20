Daughtry to perform at Corbin Arena in November

CORBIN—The rock band Daughtry is coming to the Corbin Arena in November.
The Corbin Arena announced on Friday morning that Daughtry along with special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht will be bringing their Dearly Beloved Tour to the Corbin Arena on November 24.
Daughtry’s debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year. The subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2020, Daughtry released their first single from their forthcoming album, “World On Fire,” which marked a return to their rock roots and the top of the charts. Their current single, “Heavy is The Crown,” is currently climbing the charts.
With three years since their last album, Daughtry announced their new LP, Dearly Beloved, to be released on September 17 and now available for pre-order. The 13-track album features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock Radio Hit “Heavy Is the Crown.” This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band’s upcoming headlining tour kicking off this November, featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht.
The show will feature Daughtry performing recent hits along new album staples.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will be $45-$65 with VIP packages available for purchase.
