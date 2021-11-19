Daughtry postpones Arena show; The Lacs and Buckcherry coming in January

CORBIN — The Corbin Arena announced a new show on the schedule for next year, while having to postpone one for this year.
Daughtry was set to perform Wednesday at the Corbin Arena, but has postponed the remainder of their Dearly Beloved Tour shows for the year as lead singer Chris Daughtry's daughter died last week.
The band posted to social media to tell ticket holders to keep their tickets as new dates will be announced in the coming days.
"Chris and his family appreciate all the love and support our fans have shown during this difficult time. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you again on the road,” the post continued.
The Corbin Arena announced The Lacs and Buckcherry will be live in concert on Jan. 21. Core will open the show.
The Lacs are a country rap duo made up of Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe and Brian "Rooster" King. They sing "Dirt Road Dollars," "Kickin' Up Mud" and "Keep It Redneck." Their latest album released is "Rise and Shine".
Buckcherry is a rock band who released their ninth studio album in June, "Hellbound". Buckcherry is known from songs like "Sorry" and "Lit Up".
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $27. Contact the Corbin Arena Box Office or go online to Ticketmaster.com to order tickets.
