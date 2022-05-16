DAR learns about voting procedures ahead of election

Daughters of the American Revolution are strong supporters of patriotism and preserving our American heritage. One of the responsibilities of the organization is to encourage voting, one of the basic human rights provided by those early Americans who fought for our freedom and democracy.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey shared information about the upcoming May 17 election at the April DAR meeting. Since the pandemic several of the voting procedures have been changed. No longer do citizens have to vote in their home community but may vote anywhere in their county. All voting will be done by paper ballot. No ballots will be received after May 17. Please be sure to bring a photo id when you go to vote. If you have questions, Corey will gladly receive phone calls at his office.
The Dr. Thomas Walker DAR Chapter in Barbourville would like to encourage all Knox County citizens to vote in the upcoming election and again on November 8. If we traced our genealogy, all or most all of us had someone in our family who sacrificed much for our rights.
