The three main objectives of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are patriotism, historic preservation, and education. The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter always strives to promote patriotism. Items were collected by Barbourville Daughters and taken to veterans at the VA Hospital in Lexington. Items collected included t-shirts, socks, pajamas, books, hygiene items, blankets, and more. These gifts got there in time for Christmas, and the volunteers at the hospital were so grateful for the gifts. Pictured are three workers at the hospital along with Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter Regent Claudia Greenwood, second from left. | Photo contributed
DAR donates to veterans hospital
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
George D. Bennett, died recently in a long-term care facility. His parents were Lester and Leona(Cox) Bennett. He graduated from Corbin High(1979) and Cumberland College(1985.) He will be cremated. Please honor his memory by helping others.
Most Popular
Articles
- Trooper, suspect identified in Jan. 11 trooper-involved shooting
- Laurel woman featured on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ on The Food Network
- Cumberland Run set for Jan. 31 groundbreaking ceremony
- 3 arrested after Whitley deputies find drugs in camper
- Williamsburg man takes guilty plea in murder of his aunt
- Baptist Health Corbin makes an urgent plea to community as COVID numbers increase
- Two high school seniors open own food, grocery delivery service
- Williamsburg BOE hears updated COVID guidance
- Farmers market pavilion project takes next step with bid awarded
- Goodbye to the Tracy Apartment building
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.