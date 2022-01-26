DAR donates to veterans hospital

The three main objectives of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are patriotism, historic preservation, and education. The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter always strives to promote patriotism. Items were collected by Barbourville Daughters and taken to veterans at the VA Hospital in Lexington. Items collected included t-shirts, socks, pajamas, books, hygiene items, blankets, and more. These gifts got there in time for Christmas, and the volunteers at the hospital were so grateful for the gifts. Pictured are three workers at the hospital along with Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter Regent Claudia Greenwood, second from left. | Photo contributed

