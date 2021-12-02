WHITLEY COUNTY -- A small group of family members, Whitley County deputies and county officials filed into the Whitley County Fiscal Court room Tuesday, as Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. swore in Danny Moses as Whitley County's new sheriff.
Tuesday's ceremony comes after now-former Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley issued his resignation letter on Oct. 25, with it being recorded by the county clerk on Oct. 29. In his letter Shelley said he was retiring from the position.
"I am ready to begin a new season with my family," Shelley wrote in his letter. "By retiring, I will be able to spend quality time with my wonderful family and pour my time into working for the Lord," he added, also stating that his retirement would be effective November 31.
As a result, county officials tabbed Moses as Shelley's replacement for the remaining year of Shelley's term. Moses has previously stated that he has no intention to run for sheriff during next year's election.
Before being sworn-in as interim sheriff, Moses had been serving as the county's Emergency Management Director, a position he's held since 2008. He began his career in emergency services back in 1979.
In 1990, Moses co-founded Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a volunteer and board member until 2018. Moses previously told the Times-Tribune that he had about 25 years of law enforcement experience, having served as a volunteer sheriff's deputy under three different sheriffs.
"I am honored to be able to fill this role until the voters can decide who should run this office," said Moses in a press release announcing Shelley's retirement and Moses appointment.
"I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Whitley County, working with our deputies to make sure emergency calls are answered and with the office staff to make sure tax collection and disbursements continue to run smoothly," Moses added.
On Tuesday, Judge White also swore-in the deputies and court officers who will serve under Moses for the next year. Judge White also swore-in Anthony Christie as interim Emergency Management Director while Moses serves as Sheriff.
Moses is expected to return to as the Emergency Management Director following his service as interim sheriff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.