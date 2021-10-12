Downtown Barbourville played host to the 73rd annual Daniel Boone Festival this past week. After a one-year hiatus brought on the pandemic, festival goers were treated to festival foods, carnival rides, and performances by local bands and national acts like Diamond Rio. The festival's parade was held Saturday morning and featured festival royalty from both this year and last year. Organized and held the first time in May 1948 by Union College professor Karl Bleyl, the festival was created to celebrate the heritage of Daniel Boone, the region and the Native Americans that lived in the region before Boone’s arrival. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
Daniel Boone Festival wraps up 73rd year
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Twila "Sue" Partin, age 74, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London. Born in Faber, Kentucky a daughter of the late Glen Benjamin Smith and Lula Mae Mitchell Smith. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, and loved being outsid…
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID continues to lose steam in Kentucky
- GETTING TO KNOW... Bonnie Hicks' UK house decorations accumulating for 46 years
- Williamsburg businessman Oral Lewis remembered for always smiling, strong work ethic
- Knox County pair arrested for criminal abuse after 6-year-old treated at hospital
- Lily High School Class of 1970 gathers for 50-year reunion
- COVID cases declining; Whitley, Laurel report multiple deaths
- Small Kentucky church sees 53 baptisms in pandemic
- ANOTHER DAY AT THE OFFICE: Redhounds win district-opener with 56-0 rout of Knox Central
- Gray man arrested on several charges after reportedly firing gun, threatening to kill in Saturday incident
- Devon Morris scores five TDs during Pineville's 51-6 rout of Lynn Camp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.