Downtown Barbourville played host to the 73rd annual Daniel Boone Festival this past week. After a one-year hiatus brought on the pandemic, festival goers were treated to festival foods, carnival rides, and performances by local bands and national acts like Diamond Rio. The festival's parade was held Saturday morning and featured festival royalty from both this year and last year. Organized and held the first time in May 1948 by Union College professor Karl Bleyl, the festival was created to celebrate the heritage of Daniel Boone, the region and the Native Americans that lived in the region before Boone’s arrival. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

