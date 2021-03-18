The DAISY Award is an international recognition program started in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Pat’s family experienced first-hand the difference his nurses made in his care through clinical excellence and outstanding compassionate care. The family created The DAISY Award to express gratitude to nurses and to enable other patients, families, and staff to thank and honor their special nurses.
The DAISY Foundation is now offering an online nomination form that patients can access through their website. It will direct them to a dedicated URL address that has been setup in partnership with GetWell Network specifically for our DAISY program.
There is also a dedicated link for the DAISY Foundation to access these nominations which is password protected.
Submit a nomination form at http://www.daisynomination.org/00170000014uS8FAAU
There will also be a decorated mailbox located in the Baptist Health Corbin cafeteria that nomination forms once completed can be turned in, if you do not wish to submit them online. These will be checked monthly. The box is locked so that only a person with a key can access to retrieve the forms.
