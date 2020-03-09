Cumberland Valley National Bank donated to the second annual Battle of the Badges to be held on Saturday, March 28 5:30 p.m. at Corbin High School. The benefits of this event go to Shop with a Cop and breast cancer awareness. Pictured left to right: Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald, CVNB Whitley County President Jeannie Hensley, Corbin Police Sgt. Jason Moore and Diane Mckeehan with CVNB.
CVNB donates to Battle of the Badges
