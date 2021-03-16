CORBIN — Superintendent Dave Cox updated members of the Corbin Board of Education about the different projects going on around the school district during Thursday’s meeting.
The update included projects with the Corbin Middle School concessions and a new restroom facility.
Cox noted that bids have opened for those projects closed on Wednesday but no bids for the masonry work have come in as of Thursday evening, so administration has had to reach out to some masons.
“The bidding process is not looking the way it’s supposed to,” he said.
Updates to Campbell Field will be coming just in time for the 2021 football season, including new lighting. Other updates to Campbell Field include sealing the stands which will begin in early May.
Cox also noted that he was looking into ways to repurpose the old lighting at Campbell Field and said one possibility was utilizing it at the baseball field.
Cox updated board members on the new security cameras, intercoms and electronic locks that will be installed at Corbin Primary School and Corbin High School, which is a part of a school safety grant.
Last year, the board announced that they would be looking to hire a chief information officer, something that board members have been in favor of for some time.
This position will marry technology and academics together in a much needed time.
“This is a position that the board had encouraged us to look into for a couple years now,” Cox said. “We had several good candidates, it was a difficult decision but we think we have the right person.”
“For anyone who is watching and doesn’t have an agenda, the CIO is our chief information officer which is a new position for us,” board chair Kim Croley noted. “We have been working towards this for a couple years and of course, from this year, we need this position that will from now on be very important in the school system.”
Cox said that the district is not yet ready to announce who they have chosen as their new chief information officer, as this person is not supposed to take on this position until after students return from Spring Break. Cox said the board will likely announce the name of the new CIO during their April meeting.
