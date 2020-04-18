CORBIN — Local urgent care, First Care, is now offering COVID-19 testing at all of their 18 locations. The clinic will offer curbside coronavirus testing in which patients with respiratory illnesses (i.e. the flu, cold, or COVID-19) will remain in their car during the entire duration of the visit. When arriving at the clinic, patients can expect a screening for symptoms, a complete health history, a virtual telemedicine exam with a provider, and a nasal swab for COVID-19 (a nasal swab will only be administered if the provider deems it medically necessary). Prior to a COVID-19 nasal swab, a flu and/or a strep test may be conducted to rule out those illnesses. Test results typically take 1-3 days to get back from contracted labs. Due to the national shortage, First Care is only able to secure a limited number of tests per day.
Curbside testing (i.e. testing done outside of the clinic) is consistent with CDC guidelines and allows for non-symptomatic patients to be seen in a normal in-clinic visit. Testing is available during current business hours from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekends. Please note that First Care remains open 7 days a week and are still treating patients with non COVID-19 symptoms and injuries in their clinics.
All major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans Administration. Patients without insurance can receive treatment for $89. First Care will not bill patients directly for COVID-19 testing, please contact your insurance company for coverage details.
“We’ve worked extremely hard to get COVID-19 test kits to bring to our communities”, Rob Pantoja, CEO said, “There is a screening process to determine whether a test is warranted and our daily supplies are limited, however, it’s critical we return to our important role in the healthcare community and provide support to our local hospitals.”
When should I consider getting checked for COVID-19?
I have mild symptoms: If you are experiencing symptoms of seasonal cough, runny nose, itchy eyes, and sore throat and would like to be seen by a provider, you can schedule a visit with First Care as they are still open and seeing patients with non-COVID-19 symptoms at the clinics. If you would like to be seen, please visit firstcareclinics.com/locations/ , select your clinic, select a convenient time and preregister for your visit.
I have more serious symptoms: If you are experiencing shortness of breath, fever, and other respiratory symptoms, Check-In Online at firstcareclinics.com/locations/ and complete a visit registration. Your provider will determine if testing is necessary and provide a treatment plan.
I was exposed to a known COVID-19 POSITIVE case: Testing is optional. However, you must self-quarantine for 14 days. If you develop symptoms, please follow the advice above.
All First Care clinics are continuously and stringently sanitized. Pantoja states, “The cleanliness of our clinics and the ability to provide PPE for our staff is part of our dedication to the Corbin community. In times of uncertainty, we hope you find comfort in knowing that you can safely access care at First Care.”
