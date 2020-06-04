Have you ever heard of cupping before? Maybe you can remember when Michael Phelps, an Olympic gold medalist swimmer, had red circles on his shoulders and back at the last summer Olympics. These markings were caused by cupping. It is an ancient technique that involves the use of suction cups to increase blood flow to the involved area. It has gained a lot of popularity with professional athletes due to its restorative qualities. Cupping can do much more than just increase blood flow.
Cupping is often used by physical therapists to reduce pain in a problem area. The treatment actually creates an inflammatory response to start the healing process for the patient. It might sound counterproductive, but this technique can rid your body from stubborn pain you have been struggling with. Also, it is effective in treating both acute and chronic conditions. Other therapeutic benefits include promoting relaxation, aiding in muscle strengthening, and reducing stiffness.
So, who could benefit from cupping? Although it is common among athletes, practically anyone could benefit from this hands-on treatment. Cupping is typically used to treat neck pain, back pain, headaches, and muscle soreness or stiffness. As with Michael Phelps, he was likely receiving cupping to reduce muscle soreness associated with strenuous Olympic events and training.
There are many different forms of cupping to provide the appropriate amount of input based on the condition and the individual. For example, glass or plastic cups can be used to provide a firm pressure to reduce pain and stiffness of tight muscles. While rubber/silicone cups can offer a gentler pressure to promote relaxation and/or assist in the strengthening of key muscles during rehab. Furthermore, cupping can be a very effective way to strengthen weak postural muscles and to speed up the recovery process following a surgical procedure.
I am sure that your first thought is that it has to be uncomfortable. Actually, most people find that the feeling is soothing and relieving. Another calming quality is that a warm sensation usually accompanies cupping because of the increase in blood flow. If the physical therapist chooses to perform dynamic cupping, in which the cups are moved along the skin, it can actually feel like a massage.
A skilled therapist will provide the treatment to ensure that the patient is comfortable and that the instruments are applied appropriately. Cupping sometimes results in small red circles or bruises due to the suction/pressure of the cups. These markings do not cause any harm and your physical therapist will determine if you are appropriate for cupping. If you would like to try cupping, please contact your local CORA physical therapy to find the relief you have been searching for. Or, if you are unsure about cupping, we will find a treatment that is right for you.
