WILLIAMSBURG—The University of the Cumberlands Physician Assistant Program is hoping to help raise money for Emergency Christian Ministries, Williamsburg’s homeless shelter.
Last month, officials with Emergency Christian Ministries announced that they had finally raised enough money to begin work on the shelter’s deteriorating roof after challenging individuals, groups and organizations to donate money to help get the homeless shelter back up and running at full capacity through their “Raise the Roof” fundraising project.
Despite raising more than enough money to fix the roof, Susan Jett with Emergency Christian Ministries said that the homeless shelter still needs the community's support as there a lot of work to be done in order to get the facility fully functional again.
To help raise the necessary funds to get the homeless shelter back up and running, the UCPA Student Society will be hosting the first annual UCPA Master’s Ball, a charity event benefitting Emergency Christian Ministries, on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Grace Crum Rollins Fine Arts Center. Currently, the event is only open to students, faculty and staff of the UCPA Program but organizers hope to open it up to alumni and preceptors of the program in the future.
“The UCPA Student Society has organized a night of fun and philanthropy for students and staff of the program,” said Morgan Moses, president of the University of the Cumberlands Physician Assistant Program's Student Society. “We have been hard at work raising money and getting community donations for the past several weeks for the Emergency Christian Ministries.”
Moses said the UCPA Student Society has hosted other charity events in the past but due to the pandemic, the program has been unable to for the past several years.
“We came up with this idea of a formal charity gala that can bring our program together in fellowship while emphasizing the importance of our role as future providers in seeking out needs in our community and working hard to fulfill them,” Moses said. “After some research, we learned that Emergency Christian Ministries needed funding for a lot of building and facility renovations. Despite the extensive list of upgrades needed, they are still operating and serving people in need, although not at full capacity. We whole-heartedly support the mission of ECM and it was a unanimous decision that this was the organization that we wanted to support.
“The importance of this organization in our community was highlighted when just a week ago, a man was found dead under a bridge here in town due to homelessness. It is crucial that our community does everything possible to make sure our homeless shelter gets the upgrades it needs so it can operate at full capacity to prevent something like this from happening again.”
Moses said the UCPA Student Society has set a goal of $2,000 to raise for Emergency Christian Ministries and is currently on track to meet that goal with $1,100 in projected ticket sales and over $500 pledged from businesses and community members.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for those wishing to donate to Emergency Christian Ministries. To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/MastersBall or drop off your donation at the UCPA office located on campus. You can also send a donation via Venmo to @morganemoses.
A raffle will be held during the event that will be open to the community for two season passes to Kentucky Splash Waterpark, sponsored by the Williamsburg Mayor’s Office. Raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets can be purchased by sending your money via Venmo or by dropping your cash or check to the UCPA office. The deadline to enter into the raffle will be Friday at noon.
The UCPA Student Society is also currently seeking sponsors for food and prize donations to be raffled off at the event. Contact Moses via phone at 606-304-2027 or email at mmoses9457@ucumberlands.edu for more information.
Moses hopes the UCPA Master’s Ball will become an annual event that will benefit the community for years to come.
“We hope our fundraising goal grows each year as word gets out about our yearly campaign and more sponsors in the community recognize the importance of giving back to local organizations like ECM,” Moses said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.