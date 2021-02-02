WILLIAMSBURG—University of the Cumberlands recently received nearly $6 million in emergency coronavirus relief funding and will be directing every dollar of the funding to its undergraduate student body.
University of the Cumberlands president Larry Cockrum said the university could have withheld a majority of the funding to cover its own expenses, but instead opted to transfer every dollar to students, many of whom have struggled with educational and living expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our mission at University of the Cumberlands is built around putting our students first,” he said. “Every decision we make is made with that in mind. During this time of prolonged national emergency, supporting our students is crucial. We care for our students, we want them here, and we want them to be able to focus on their education and extracurricular opportunities.”
Cockrum noted that most college students were not included in stimulus payments issued in relation to the pandemic, yet he feels many students, and their families, have struggled financially and could use the help.
He hopes that allocating these newest payments directly to students will provide relief and allow students to focus more on their education. As a student-athlete and full-time undergraduate student at UC, Tori Combs said that this grant will certainly do just that.
“The money will definitely help alleviate some of the stress that comes with paying for college,” Combs said. “Now I am able to focus more on my education and on having a great dance season, rather than worrying about my financial situation.
“I am definitely thankful to President Cockrum and the rest of the university for making the choice to give the full amount of funding to us students. I am so thankful I chose to go to a school like Cumberlands, where the university is always giving back to the students!”
The aid was funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) with a total of $5,852,797 allocated to the university to provide financial aid grants to students, student support activities and to cover a variety of institutional costs.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students will receive direct payments of $1,500, with Pell-eligible students receiving an additional $475. Part-time degree-seeking undergraduate students will receive $500, with Pell-eligible students receiving an additional $275.
Although federal guidelines prohibit public funding from being distributed to international undergraduate students, the university will be using private, institutional dollars to provide direct payments to that population in an effort to ensure that every degree-seeking undergraduate student receives financial support.
Directing 100 percent of emergency funding to students is a continuation of The Cumberlands Commitment, an initiative launched in 2018 to make college more affordable for students. That year, tuition was lowered by 57 percent. The following year, the university made textbooks free for in-seat undergraduate students.
In May 2020, UC used federal emergency funding to provide in-seat undergraduate students with one-time payments of $500 to $1,000. Dr. Quentin Young, vice president for finance at UC, believes that giving funding from the latest relief package furthers the university’s commitment to its students’ financial stability.
“Cumberlands has done well in recent years financially because of the students who’ve put their trust in us for a quality education,” Young said. “It’s important, when possible, that we reinvest in our students to help lessen the financial burden they may have and help position them well for life after college.”
Young said any full-time or part-time undergraduate student enrolled in coursework at Cumberlands on January 20, 2021 will automatically have the new payment processed. Checks will be distributed as early as this week.
“Many of our students and their families are feeling the strain of this global crisis, especially financially,” said Young. “By putting dollars into their hands, we hope to help offset some of the costs they have incurred from the financial impacts brought by the pandemic. We are following the guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Education and are allocating funding in a way that impacts the greatest number of students.”
