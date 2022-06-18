Cumberlands offering new online School Safety Endorsement program 

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands is the only university in Kentucky currently offering an online School Safety Endorsement program. The endorsement is offered as a stand-alone four-course endorsement through EPSB (Education Professional Standards Board) and as a six-course specialty area for Cumberlands’ Master of Arts in Education (MAEd) – Teacher Leader degree program and Doctorate of Education (EdD) program. All interested in the program can apply at www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
The School of Education at Cumberlands created the new School Safety Endorsement program as a response to Kentucky Senate Bill 1, which the Kentucky Legislature passed in 2019, that requires each school district in the Commonwealth to have a school safety coordinator on staff. The program at Cumberlands aligns with Kentucky Safety Educator Standards 1-5.
Courses within the new School Safety Endorsement program are offered entirely online and include School Emergency and Crisis Preparedness; School Security, Crime, and Violence Prevention; Physical Plant Security; School System Administration; and School Law I. Each course is three credit hours.
Tuition costs for programs of study at University of the Cumberlands are competitive and affordable. To learn more, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/tuition.
“We are excited to be the only university in Kentucky currently offering this School Safety Endorsement program,” said Dr. Teresa Wallace, chair of the School of Education EdD/PhD program at Cumberlands. “We’re always looking to push ourselves and refine our programs in ways that meet the needs of educators – in Kentucky and around the world – as directly and completely and affordably as possible. We hope teachers get a lot out of this new online program and that the material they learn benefits the safety and security of them, their fellow staff, and the children at their schools.”
To learn more about Cumberlands’ School Safety Certificate program, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/school-safety-certificate.
Accreditation Information
KDE/EPSB – State Accreditation
University of the Cumberlands' School of Education is further accredited through Kentucky's Educational Professional Standards Board (EPSB), 100 Airport Road, 3rd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601. (502) 564-4606. Fax: (502) 564-7080.
CAEP – National Accreditation
The School of Education at University of the Cumberlands (UC) is accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) at the initial-licensure level and advanced-level. CAEP promotes excellence in educator preparation through quality assurance and continuous improvement. UC’s School of Education has earned national accreditation by demonstrating excellence in the areas of content and pedagogy, clinical experiences, selectivity, program impact, and capacity for continuous improvement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.