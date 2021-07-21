Cumberlands offering criminal justice management certificate  

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands is now offering a graduate-level online certificate in Criminal Justice Management, open to qualified students across the country.
All courses will be delivered in an asynchronous format, allowing students more flexibility in their studies as they juggle personal lives, law enforcement work, and education.
Upon successful completion of the 12-credit hour certificate, students will be allowed to apply the earned hours to the requirements for Cumberlands’ nationally-ranked online Master’s in Justice Administration degree if they choose.
Dr. Jack Brown, director of graduate studies and an associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Cumberlands, explained, “The Criminal Justice Management Certificate (CJMC) provides students the opportunity to drive the discussion and to have input into the construction of the learning path for their respective group. The learning experience is a virtual academy-style symbiotic collaboration between students and faculty, consisting of academic and applied learning opportunities.”
Admission into the certificate program is now open at www.ucumberlands.edu/apply. The program’s first classes begin in August and conclude at the end of the Spring semester. For more information about the program, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/criminal-justice-management-certificate-program.
