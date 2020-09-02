Cumberlands named College of Distinction three years in a row

WILLIAMSBURG — For the third consecutive year, University of the Cumberlands has been named a College of Distinction based on the University’s commitment to engaged, experiential education and student success and satisfaction.
Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction, created the site 20 years ago to draw more attention to schools like Cumberlands whose “student-centered education prevails in applying theory to practice while fostering a dynamic learning community.”
“Each school is different, just as every student is different,” said Creel. “There is no number-one college for everyone, so we never rank those in our cohort. Cumberlands’ inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success. It’s inspiring to see colleges commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to thrive.”
Cumberlands has garnered recognition from numerous websites that compile data from college websites and other sources and rank the colleges based on a number of criteria, such as tuition rates, student aid resources, and workforce success for alumni. The University has consistently been ranked highly for its affordability, as well as for the overall quality of its online graduate programs.
The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. The Colleges of Distinction website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.
