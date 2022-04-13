Cumberlands listed among Best Graduate Schools in ranking by U.S. News  

WILLIAMSBURG — Two programs at University of the Cumberlands were recently included in a ranking of Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News and World Report. Both Cumberlands’ online graduate education program and online graduate psychology program were listed in the national ranking.
Both programs were ranked in the top 300 programs from across the nation, according to the report.
Statistics from 2021 included in the report list Cumberlands’ acceptance rate for its doctorate in education (Ed.D.) program is approximately 93 percent, meaning most people who apply for the program are accepted. The school offers a number of graduate education programs, including education specialist (Ed.S.), master’s in education (MAED), Master’s in Teaching (MAT), Rank I certification, and a doctorate in educational leadership (Ed.D), as well as additional certifications. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
The university’s graduate-level psychology programs, included in the U.S. News ranking for 2023 Best Graduate Schools, have grown significantly over the past few years. Students have the option of earning their master’s in addiction counseling, master’s in clinical mental health counseling, or Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision.
University of the Cumberlands also offers a number of other programs at the graduate and undergraduate level. Visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics to learn more.
Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings by U.S. News and World Report evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing. By collecting graduate school data annually, U.S. News is able to present the most current figures on enrollment, job placement, faculty, and other critical quality indicators that help prospective students to make informed decisions. Prospective students can see how Cumberlands compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on www.USNews.com.
"The Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate schools across nearly 200 different areas, such as law, business, and nursing," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "We regularly update the methodology and add new programs to keep the rankings relevant and valuable for prospective students."
The 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research, and students. The data for the rankings in all six disciplines listed by U.S. News came from statistical surveys of more than 2,150 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 23,200 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2021 and early 2022.
