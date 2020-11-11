Cumberlands congratulates summer graduates

WILLIAMSBURG -- In what has been one of the most unprecedented years in history, there are still hardworking people achieving their goals, new doors of opportunity opening, and worthwhile reasons to celebrate.
In fact, right now, there are more than 1,100 reasons to celebrate - one for each student at University of the Cumberlands who earned a college degree this summer.
Summer graduates from the local area include:
Ashley Carter of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
Christy Lipps of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
Chasity Lindsay Williams of London (40743), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
Teketta Whitehead of Manchester (40962), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
Madison Miller of Gray (40734), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Ray Hays of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology
William Massengale of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology & Psychology
Mason Sherman of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology
Bethany Bennett of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Jacob Kirby of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Robert Steakley of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
McKayla Smith of Manchester (40962), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Jacqueline Bass of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Savannah McQueen of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Robbie Garvin of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Andrea Sutton of London (40743), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Kaitlyn Jones of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Brianna Barnett of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Jasmine Hampton of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Mandy Lockhart of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Rebecca Mitchell of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Sheena Lawson of Corbin (40701), who completed their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership
Laura Brock of London (40744), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Business
Kathryn Hart of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Business
Cristin Chadwell of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Pupil Personnel
Andrea Bishop of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education
Benjamin Gabbard of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
Heather Melton of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
Ronald Ruth of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
Dawn Allen of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Staci Davidson of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Jennifer Mills of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Stephanie Pettit of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
LenEe Figliola of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Amy Hatcher of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Stephanie Jones of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Neha Mahboob of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Charlotte Giles of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist
Alexandria Hacker of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader
Jeremy Hacker of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader
Kristen Hinkle of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader
Shannon Smith of Manchester (40962), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader
Ida Santiago Rodriguez of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader - Mathematics
Jachob Bowlin of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jonathan Deaton of london (40744), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Ivana Kazic of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Jeffrey Kersey of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Ryan Lykins of Lily (40740), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Kayla Rose of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Melanie Fore of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Tyler Bender of williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Coaching
Caleb Kirby of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Coaching
Emily Howell of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Health & Human Performance
Rebekah Riggs of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Health & Human Performance
Heather Davis of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Kristie Hale of corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Stephanie Manning of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Kayla Mills of Scalf (40982), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Teresa Smith of London (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Whitney Smith of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Tracy Warren of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Danielle Wynn of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner
Deveshwar Sivam of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Strategic Management
The University congratulates all its summer graduates on reaching this significant milestone in their lives and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!
University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
