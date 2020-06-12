CORBIN — “I have a very exciting announcement to make,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel during Tuesday’s Corbin Tourism and Convention meeting. “I’ve never been so excited about an event. We are, this Saturday, doing the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In.”
Scheduled to take place from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Corbin, the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In event will be the first public event held by the city since the lockdown. The car show is considered an outdoor attraction, which were permitted by the state to resume June 8.
“It’s the first event in the city, I’m really excited about it,” said Kriebel. “I think we’re going to have a great crowd. We’ve been working to prepare for it this week.”
Kriebel said she recently met with Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams to discuss logistics and safety concerns and that all parties felt the city should move forward with hosting the event.
“Of course we’ve been working to take extra precautions with the hand sanitizer, the masks, the proper signage encouraging the six-foot social distancing, sanitation of all surfaces at the registration area throughout the duration of the event,” explained Kriebel. “It’s a very easy event to social distance at because people are walking down looking at cars.”
Kriebel has also been assisting Corbin Public Works in helping them prepare for the car show. The Cruise-In’s signage have been hung up around the city and Kriebel has also procured a shaved ice vendor for Saturday.
She says she expects to see a decent sized crowd, which would be helpful, as the free family event typically drums up business for Corbin’s downtown restaurants.
“There’s been so much disappointment and so much heartache,” Kriebel said. “When you look on Main Street and you don’t see cars there anymore, and you don’t see the foot traffic there anymore, it does something to you. To be able to breathe some life into the city a little bit and get people out there — people miss people. I think it’ll be great.”
While car shows are events that are easier to social distance at, other events like the annual Eggfest could present more of a challenge.
Kriebel announced that she had met with the Eggfest planning committee and informed them that the tourism commission would be unable to contribute its annual $4,000 sponsorship this year due to budgetary restraints.
“Unfortunately, and as to be expected, the committee has lost almost all of the sponsors who have previously sponsored in the past,” explained Kriebel. “Businesses have been closed. Sponsorships just aren’t there.”
Kriebel said Corbin’s Tourism Committee typically acts as the presenting sponsor for Eggfest and continues to sponsor the event every year because its ability to generate tourism for the area.
“It puts people into the hotels. It brings people from out of state,” she said. “It does help the restaurants because the Eggfest committee hosts this big afterparty at a downtown restaurant and purchases food for the cooks as a thank you for coming out.”
Kriebel noted that she had received numerous calls from cooks around the country who regularly attend Corbin’s Eggfest. She said that all who have called said that they want to see the event take place this year.
The Eggfest planning committee is scheduled to meet June 23 to discuss this year’s event further. Kriebel said the committee could decide to host the event during its regular time in September or that it could push the event until either April or May making it a spring event.
Corbin Tourism Chairperson Victor Patel suggested the possibility of postponing the event until October, to allow the committee more time to see if state regulations were lifted and pubic perception towards congregating improved.
Kriebel said she would pass the idea along to the committee when they meet later this month, but mentioned that it would ultimately depend on the event’s cooks and what their schedules looked like for that timeframe.
“That’s the thing when you’re event planning,” she said. “You just don’t know what anything is going to look like, even in the fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.