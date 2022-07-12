CORBIN — Vehicles of all makes and models turned out in force for the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In 20th Anniversary Super Show, held last Saturday along Main Street in downtown Corbin. Those attending also got to enjoy “train rides,” a petting zoo and inflatables for the kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Shop with a Cop program.
Crystal Alsip, who walked amongst the cars with her husband and daughter, was impressed by the crowd. “That’s great for the community,” she remarked.
