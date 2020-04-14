CORBIN — “This was the best birthday ever,” said Sawyer Preston.
There was no cake, no hugs and no extravagant presents but one 7-year-old Corbin boy had a birthday he’ll never forget, a birthday celebration he can’t believe was just for him.
Sawyer Preston turned 7 on Sunday but his birthday party at a trampoline park had to be rescheduled due to the spread of the coronavirus. Family members decided that Saturday they would host a now popular wave parade birthday for Sawyer. Except this wave parade would have a twist. This birthday parade would include dozens of Cumberland Valley Cruise-In cars, bringing nothing but pure joy to Sawyer.
Sawyer’s parents, Jon and Morgan Preston, along with other family members, are involved with the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In events and Sawyer is a classic car fan much like the other men in his family.
Morgan said a lot of the cruisers are used to getting their cars out around this time of year anyway for the Cruise-In events but those events have also been canceled due to COVID-19. This was a win for everyone, especially Sawyer.
“I think we had over 20 classic cars,” Morgan said. “My dad is involved with the Cruise-In and he got them lined up at Corbin Primary and told them not to get out of their cars.”
Constable Ron Bubba Bowling led the parade.
Morgan said her son doesn’t typically show a lot of emotion but he grinned from ear to ear the whole weekend.
“I can’t believe people did that for me,” Sawyer said through giggles from time to time as he thought about his classic car birthday parade.
And the parade wasn’t just filled with individuals driving classic cars, it also included cars of classmates, friends and family members.
The Cumberland Valley Cruisers gifted Sawyer with a shirt and hat that he had to put on immediately.
Morgan said when the parade was over they went for a drive and ended the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.