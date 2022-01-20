Cumberland Run set for Jan. 31 groundbreaking ceremony

CORBIN — Cumberland Run is moving forward, as the Corbin City Commission approved updated plans for the horse racing facility as recommended by the Corbin Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as announced the groundbreaking for the facility.
The long-awaited horse track was originally announced in 2014 as a quarter horse racing track but in 2020, that was changed to harness racing, changing the original design of the horse track and the reason for the new design plans being brought before the city commission for approval on Tuesday.
“Originally that track was going to be a quarter horse track and the track would be just a straight quarter mile run but several years ago, they proposed changing that to an oval track and do harness racing like they do at the Red Mile in Lexington,” Southern Kentucky Economic Development Director Bruce Carpenter said in an interview with the Times-Tribune.
Carpenter said the new design had taken some time to finish but the Corbin Zoning and Planning Commission met last month with the plans for the updated oval horse track to accommodate harness racing, which had to be approved by the city commission.
“Very pleased, very excited that we’re finally starting to see everything come together now,” Carpenter said. “We’re very happy. I think I speak for the city and everybody, we’re excited for this project to finally be moving forward.”
On Tuesday, Carpenter also made the announcement that the official groundbreaking for Cumberland Run will take place on January 31 at noon at the facility located off the Corbin Bypass, which has already seen dirt being moved as work has already started on the property.
