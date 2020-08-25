There's a new coffee shop in downtown Williamsburg, and Monday morning community members stopped by to enjoy refreshments at Cumberland River Coffee. The coffee shop is serving up coffee specialties, muffins, bagels, scones and fresh fruit. Located on Main Street, Cumberland River Coffee will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Photos by Angela Turner

