There's a new coffee shop in downtown Williamsburg, and Monday morning community members stopped by to enjoy refreshments at Cumberland River Coffee. The coffee shop is serving up coffee specialties, muffins, bagels, scones and fresh fruit. Located on Main Street, Cumberland River Coffee will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Photos by Angela Turner
Cumberland River Coffee now open in downtown Williamsburg
Faye Marie Thomas, age 93 years, 2 months and 26 days, widow of Donald Thomas, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday August 15, 2020 from the Christian Care Center in Corbin, Ky. Faye was born on May 20, 1927, in St. Charles, in Lee County, Va. to Finley Hicks and Nola Anderson Hicks. She ma…
Stella Delois McCarty, 91, formerly of Corbin, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Elizabethtown, KY. Born at Blackey, KY, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Elizabeth Farmer. Her husband Loyd McCarty passed away in 1996. Survivors include a daughter, Sue Barnhill and husban…
Zelma Decker, 84, of Corbin passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton E. Decker in 1983; her parents, Jeff and Rosa Belle Proffitt Helton; brothers Bill, Walter, Hubert and Jack Helton; s…
