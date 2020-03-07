CORBIN — As spring rolls in, staff at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park are gearing up for their kickoff event of the season, the annual Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival.
“It’s unique, you’re not watching video, you’re not being read to — people are telling their personal accounts,” said Bret Smitley a park naturalist at Cumberland Falls. “A lot of people think storytelling is just a little lady at the library is going to read you a story. It’s totally, totally different.”
The Storytelling Festival will kick off on Friday, March 20, evening at 7 p.m. with a ghost story session. On Saturday, Smitley said storytellers will begin telling stories on the hour throughout the day. There will be a break for lunch and dinner.
During Saturday’s lunch break, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a “Liar’s Contest.”
“It’s when people sign up for it and tell a five-minute story. There’s a prize for first, second, and third [places] for the best story or the best lie,” explained Smitley.
The festival ends Sunday morning following a Sacred Story session from 9-11 a.m.
Smitley said that he’s had thoughts about moving the event into a tent for expansion purposes, but for now the event is held in the park’s lodge and can comfortably seat around 100-150 people. According to Smitley, that’s usually the number of people who attend the festival.
“We kind of got a little following,” he explained. “People a lot of times go to these festivals and stuff, they travel around to different ones. Most of them are in the fall, that’s why I kind of decided to do it in the spring.”
The stories told during the Cumberland Falls Storytelling Festival often vary in subject, said Smitley.
“Some are, you know mostly [about] growing up in the mountains and growing up in rural areas. Some are true, some are not. It’s just entertainment. Some are kind of humorous, some are more inspirational,” he explained.
Smitley said that some people who attend the festival are inspiring storytellers themselves.
“A lot of people are wanting to get into this maybe not as professionally, but just to be a better storyteller. They come to get ideas, see their performances and their techniques,” he said. “This is a real intimate event where they can actually get to talk to the storytellers and meet them and have chance to tell their own stories.”
This year, the festival will feature award winning songwriter and veteran storyteller Michael Reno Harrell. According to the event’s website, Harrell has been a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival, and the Teller In Residence at the International Storytelling Center.
Harrell has also performed at major music events like Merle Fest and the Walnut Valley Festival.
The festival will also feature storyteller Bruce Walker. The former president of the Alabama Storytelling Association, Walker’s CD “Good for the Soul” won the Honors Award for best storytelling CD, presented by the National Parenting Publication Association. It was also reviewed for a Grammy in the spoken word category.
Stephen Hollen will also tell stories during this year’s festival. Hollen has been telling stories for over 35 years. He is an Appalachian storyteller, Mark Twain impersonator and full-time storytelling professional. His first experiences as a storyteller were sitting on a front porch in Clay County, listening to uncles, aunts, friends and family tell folk tales, Jack tales and all sorts of bone-chilling stories. Through the years Hollen has told stories in 28 states and Canada.
Overnight weekend packages for the festival start at $210 per person for a single room, and $149 per person for a two-person room. Packages include two nights lodging, dinner Friday, three meals on Saturday, breakfast on Sunday, and admission to all sessions and concerts.
Those who wish to attend only one session may buy a day pass for $25 per person.
For more information contact Smitley at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park at 606-528-4121.
