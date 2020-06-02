Cumberland Falls reopens as tourism hopes to bounce back

CORBIN — On Monday, the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park officially re-opened to the public, a bright spot for local tourism as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted local and state commissions.
The falls lodge, cabins and trails all opened and the Riverview Restaurant is also open for carryout. The campgrounds will open June 11th to self-contained units. And according to Corbin Tourism Commission Director Maggy Kriebel, state parks are going to be vital to the tourism industry in Kentucky.
Kriebel said the best way to describe the tourism industry right now is to quote something she recently heard: the country is in a recession and tourism is in a depression.
“That really is the best way to describe it, because the majority of jobs that have been lost are jobs that support the tourism industry,” sad Kriebel.
Those employees include staff at hotels, restaurants, and area attractions. Tourism offices have been hit too, as travelers aren’t visiting welcome centers.
This time of year tourism is typically in full swing, with travelers in the midst of summer vacations and outdoor adventures, but Kriebel said local hotels are only averaging 10 rooms or less a night.
Another factor for local tourism was the closure of the two largest attractions: Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and the Original KFC. While the park re-opened, KFC will remain closed due to renovations. Kriebel said the company is expecting a grand re-opening sometime in September. The drive-thru is open.
“The one thing we can’t control is mindset and attitude,” Kriebel said. “Studies show that people still don’t feel safe to travel.”
One saving grace in all this has been local camping and visitors to the lake for boating and fishing. Private campgrounds at Laurel Lake and Sheltowee Trace have remained open, helping sustain some economic positives in tourism. On Memorial Day weekend, Laurel Lake camping resort had a wait list of 26 people.
“Some people are traveling and they’re choosing to do so in self contained RV units,” aded Kriebel. “They feel safe that way and they can social distance.”
When travel resumes, Kriebel believes tourism will see more of a drive market and more in-state travel. It’s estimated that people will be looking for more outdoor activities and more state parks. There has been an increase in RV sales in Kentucky, according to Kriebel.
“That does help us,” said Kriebel. “We’re going to be promoting to our drive markets in a big way and the outdoor adventure activities.”
Kriebel stays in constant communication with local restaurants as they are a big partner in tourism. With the restaurants near the exits seeing interstate travel, she hopes to see the downtown restaurants expand with outdoor seating to help increase the number of guests they are able to serve.
While tourism may still have some more struggles ahead, Kriebel is optimistic for the future.
“There’s pent up demand for travel,” she said. “People love to travel and they want to. The difference this year is the way in which they choose to.”
Kriebel estimates more will travel by car and more will travel 200 miles or less. She expects more regional tourists to the area as summer moves forward.
The Corbin Tourism Commission's website visitation numbers doubled last week and Kriebel remains hopeful. Corbin's welcome center is open with Kentucky visitor guides on hand.
